In Germany, several young people suspected of right-wing terrorism were detained on the orders of the federal prosecutor. According to Der Spiegel, the youngest of those detained is 14 years old.

Suspicions of planning murders

The German outlet describes those detained as suspected right-wing terrorists. According to Der Spiegel, they allegedly planned “targeted killings” of foreigners and political opponents. The report presents these intentions as a suspicion rather than an established fact.

The Der Spiegel headline includes the name Terror 18, while the photo illustration describes this community as right-wing extremist.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Photo illustration in the article

The image in the article shows a damaged window at refugee accommodation in Winsen an der Luhe, Germany. According to the photo caption, the screenshot was taken from a video that was likely shared in the right-wing extremist group Terror 18.

The Der Spiegel report is dated November 25, 2026, and was published at 10:00.

Read us on