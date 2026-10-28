Iran and the Persian Gulf states are working on a multi-component peace agreement designed to prevent the resumption of war between the United States and Iran. The plan provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz no later than four days after sanctions against Iran are lifted, as well as the withdrawal by the Houthis of a significant part of their forces in Yemen, The Guardian reports.

Sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz

The United States has been informed about the progress of the talks but expects a concession from Tehran. European diplomats believe that, to achieve a breakthrough in relations with US President Donald Trump, Iran must at least allow UN weapons inspectors to return to the country and visit the bombed nuclear facilities.

During a meeting in New York, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to agree to the inspectors' return. Iran has so far refused, saying it is ready for talks on its nuclear programme only at a principled level.

Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri said Tehran is ready to reduce the proposed timeline for opening the strait from seven to four days after economic sanctions are lifted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks on Yemen

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei met with the Houthi ambassador to Iran, Ibrahim al-Dulaimi. This came a day after a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan visited Tehran and discussed Saudi conditions for ending the conflict in Yemen and a long-term regional security system.

Iran supports the Houthis and, according to the publication, has influence over them. For their part, the Houthis demand that Saudi Arabia lift what they consider a naval and air blockade of territories under their control.

Regional security

In talks with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Iran did not allow discussion of its nuclear programme, instead focusing the discussion on a long-term regional security system involving the Gulf states and Iran. Such a model envisages a reduction or end to the US presence in the Middle East.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who supports an inclusive security plan, said that, in his view, the US administration understands this direction of the region's development. Araghchi also stressed the importance of a new post-war security pact for Iran.

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