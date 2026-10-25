US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper flew over the Strait of Hormuz in a CH-47 Chinook military helicopter during a visit to the Middle East. He said the waterway is “free and cleared of Iranian naval mines,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

Freedom of navigation

Cooper observed ongoing operations over the strait as part of US efforts to ensure the movement of cargo and crude oil exports through this waterway. According to him, the United States is working with partners in Gulf countries and representatives of the shipping industry to preserve freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The head of CENTCOM thanked US service members who supported and took part in the mission. He also said that the command is focused on the uninterrupted movement of commercial vessels in coordination with US government agencies, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the shipping industry.

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Previous US statements

In August, US President Donald Trump said that the US Navy had informed him that the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared of all mines. An unnamed US official told the Jerusalem Post at the time that CENTCOM had cleared shipping lanes in both directions of mines.

On Thursday, Trump accused Iran of fabricating reports about attacks on oil tankers and naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz in order to raise oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. This claim is cited as a statement by the US president.

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