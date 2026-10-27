Kenyan President William Ruto has postponed a planned four-day visit to the Gusii region. Joash Nyamoko, chair of the region’s parliamentary group of lawmakers, said that legislators supporting the government asked the head of state to reschedule the trip because of unfinished projects and planned events. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Lawmakers’ appeal

According to Nyamoko, Ruto was due to arrive in Gusii on October 23 and remain in the region until October 26. He said that lawmakers supporting the government met in Nairobi and asked to be given more time to prepare the planned programs.

Nation Kenya, citing sources, also reports that the visit was postponed amid rivalry between local political groups and concerns over unfulfilled promises made during the president’s previous trip. According to the outlet, Ruto’s representatives had disagreements over the tour program.

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Unfinished projects

Among the projects raising questions, the outlet names the Suneka airstrip, whose construction has not yet begun. Local residents claim that contractors left the site shortly after Ruto’s visit to the region in April 2026.

On the eve of the planned trip, Education Minister Julius Ogamba and Kisii County Governor Simba Arati held a meeting of Gusii leaders in Nairobi. They discussed government initiatives and development priorities, including critical infrastructure and the road network. If the visit is set for a new date, Ruto may face questions about the airstrip and the market in Suneka, for which he had previously promised to allocate millions of shillings.

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