The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that an oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via a route the IRGC described as unauthorized. The corps’ statement was broadcast by Iran’s state television channel IRIB, the Jerusalem Post reports.

IRGC version

According to the IRGC, the vessel attempted to “secretly pass north of Ghanem Island” outside the authorized shipping routes when it hit a mine. Another tanker traveling alongside it was then forced to turn back.

The IRGC also said that in recent days, the number of tankers attempting to pass through the strait via unauthorized routes had decreased significantly. The statement called this evidence of the IRGC navy’s control over the eastern and western sectors of the Strait of Hormuz.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for vessels

On Wednesday, the IRGC called on vessels to coordinate passage through the strait with Iran. In a statement carried by IRIB, the corps also claimed that two oil tankers had previously struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire.

Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said that the military had deployed new systems and upgraded existing capabilities to strengthen surveillance and control in the strait. According to him, vessels passing without coordination with Iranian forces have faced greater risks in recent weeks and encountered mines.

Read us on