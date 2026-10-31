Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s opposition Yashar party, said he would seek to form a broad government to avoid the need for new parliamentary elections. He made the statement in an address released after a meeting with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Ynet.

Conditions for the coalition

Eisenkot outlined four conditions for joining the future coalition: recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and equal state; commitment to the values of Israel’s Declaration of Independence; mandatory military, national or civilian service for all citizens of the country; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and of the need to eliminate its military and governing capabilities in Gaza.

According to the politician, the government will be open to any elected official who agrees with these principles. Eisenkot also said that he would coordinate actions with political partners and seek to expand cooperation among them.

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Election results

The final results of the election to the 120-seat Knesset gave Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc 53 mandates. The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot won 48 seats, while Arab parties received 19. Neither of the two main blocs secured the majority needed to form a government independently.

Among his priorities, Eisenkot named the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, the introduction of mandatory service for all citizens, an increase in the number of military personnel, and improved payments and recognition for those who serve. He also pledged to repeal legislation related to judicial reform.

Commenting on possible military action against Iran before a new government is formed, Eisenkot said he would support it only in response to direct and urgent threats to Israel that cannot wait for the new cabinet to be sworn in.

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