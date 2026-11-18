Hospitals and healthcare networks in the United States have strengthened the protection of their computer systems after the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned of a critical vulnerability in the Java programming language. As UPI reports, companies, including medical institutions, have begun installing updates to address the issue.

Cybersecurity agency warning

The CISA warning was issued on Tuesday. The agency described the issue as a critical memory-corruption vulnerability and provided companies with recommendations for addressing it. Oracle, which owns Java, released an update to quickly fix the vulnerability.

Java is used by many major companies and hospitals. The startup Calif, which discovered the issue, said Java is used in systems relied on by 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

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Review of medical systems

The American Hospital Association said on Wednesday that it had no information about any negative impact of the vulnerability on the operation of medical facilities. The association’s national cybersecurity adviser, John Riggi, said hospital teams are actively scanning internal networks, medical devices and internet-accessible applications to identify vulnerable Java components and apply fixes as quickly as possible.

In the healthcare sector, Java is used, among other things, in electronic medical record systems supplied by Cerner. Oracle acquired the provider in 2022. Experts also noted that the development of artificial intelligence tools is affecting both the methods used to carry out cyberattacks and the assessment of system security.

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