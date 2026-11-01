A Singapore Airlines aircraft operating flight SQ213 from Singapore to Perth aborted a landing attempt on October 31 due to strong winds. The pilots performed a go-around, and the aircraft later landed safely at Perth International Airport.

Strong winds during approach

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the airline said that flight SQ213 encountered strong winds during its approach to land. As a result, the pilots decided to discontinue the approach and climb.

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Video circulated on social media shows the aircraft descending toward the runway in cloudy weather. At one point, it noticeably tilted, and one of its wings, according to the footage, came close to the ground.

Safe landing

A go-around is a standard procedure in which pilots discontinue an approach or landing and climb before making another attempt. Singapore Airlines said the aircraft landed safely at 12:30 p.m. local time and taxied to the gate. The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew is its priority.

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