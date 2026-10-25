Iranian state-affiliated agency Mehr reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition party Komala in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq using combat drones. Der Spiegel reports.

Reports of the attack

According to Mehr, the drones targeted the main office of Komala, a party whose activities are banned in Iran. At the time of publication, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iranian authorities consider many Kurdish groups in neighboring Iraq to be terrorist organizations. According to Der Spiegel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has repeatedly attacked Kurdish targets in Iraq in recent years.

Kurds in the region

Kurds are an ethnic group of around 30 million people who mainly live in Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey. They have sought to establish their own state for decades and have faced persecution and repression in Iraq and Iran. The autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq emerged after the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

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