Mayor of the Israeli city of Bat Yam Tzvika Brot served an Iranian representative in New York, United States, with a 250 million shekel lawsuit seeking compensation for damage the city, according to the municipality, suffered as a result of Iranian missile strikes. As The Jerusalem Post reports, the mayor and his team tracked down the Iranian representative in Manhattan after he left Iran’s diplomatic compound and was heading to UN headquarters.

Search for the Iranian representative

According to the Bat Yam municipality, the operation to serve the documents was prepared for two months. Since the Israelis could not enter the Iranian diplomatic compound, the team prepared identification sketches of senior officials at Iran’s mission to the UN and determined a meeting location.

The organizers of the operation said that surveillance personnel spotted the Iranian representative leaving the compound in the direction of UN headquarters and notified Brot and his team. According to them, the representative did not respond to them and tried to leave, after which the team pursued him through the streets of Manhattan until the mayor read out the contents of the lawsuit.

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Lawsuit over damage from shelling

The lawsuit against Iran was filed with the Jerusalem District Court a day before the documents were served. The municipality said Tehran has 60 days to submit objections. If no defense is filed, Bat Yam will be able to petition for a default judgment.

According to the municipality, during the Iranian missile attack on central Israel in June 2025, nine residents were killed in Bat Yam and another 178 were injured. About 160 buildings were damaged, and 22 required immediate demolition; thousands of people were left without housing. The publication notes that even if the city wins in court, the mechanism for recovering funds from Iran remains unclear.

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