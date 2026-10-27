Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an has opened his campaign headquarters in Taiwan’s capital ahead of the local elections scheduled for Nov. 28. The Kuomintang representative is seeking re-election for a second term.

Speaking at a rally near Dunhua High School, next to the new headquarters, Chiang Wan-an listed the achievements of his administration, Taipei Times reports. In particular, he mentioned the special recognition of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, which Taipei received this year, as well as Nvidia’s decision last year to locate its first overseas headquarters in the city.

Statements on urban development

The mayor also cited free milk for schoolchildren, free school meals, measures to reduce smoking in public places and progress in implementing six metro projects among the city government’s initiatives.

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According to Chiang, he is thinking not only about the final weeks of the election campaign, but also about Taipei’s future 20 years ahead. He called for continued investment in artificial intelligence and urban development.

Support at the rally

Chiang Wan-an acknowledged that some of his supporters are concerned about the course of the campaign. He said he does not intend to create a new public image to win voters’ support and will remain the same politician who was elected four years ago.

Kuomintang Chair Cheng Li-wun, Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu and Taiwan People’s Party Chair Huang Kuo-chang attended the event. Among the thousands of participants was a 44-year-old healthcare worker who spoke positively about the free milk program for children aged two to 15 and measures to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke. Chiang’s opponent in the election is Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen.

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