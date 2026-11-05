Meta said it has made the Muse Voice feature available to all users in the United States, allowing them to make calls and communicate in video chats with its Muse AI agent. During the conversation, the agent is represented by an animated digital avatar that users can customize as they wish.

TechCrunch reports on the launch. Meta first unveiled the video communication feature at its Connect developer conference in September. The company uses Muse Realtime Avatar and Muse Realtime Voice technologies for it.

An avatar for real-time conversations

According to Meta, users can choose the avatar's appearance: it can resemble a human, an animal, or another character. The animated avatar is nicknamed Jolly. During the dialogue, it will use subtle facial expressions and gestures that match the tone of the conversation.

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Meta's director of artificial intelligence, Alexandr Wang, also showed a demonstration of Muse in X. In the video, he spoke with an avatar in the form of a fluffy white dog and joked about posting memes on the social network.

Platform support and a future device

Real-time conversations with Muse are already supported on mobile devices, on the web, and on Mac. Meta later plans to add this capability to its AI Glasses and the future Muse Charm device.

By the end of the year, the company also plans to release a wearable device for Muse, which TechCrunch compares to a Tamagotchi. Its small screen will display a digital avatar that users will be able to talk to and assign tasks to.

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