The opposition party MoDeL said that its leader, Aliou Bah, had been released in Guinea after nearly two years in prison. The party announced this on November 6. According to The Rio Times, his release was preceded by a presidential pardon and a 45-day civic training course at a military camp.

Pardon and course

Guinean President Mamady Doumbouya pardoned 217 prisoners on October 2, including Bah. The decree was read on state television by General Amara Camara, minister and secretary-general of the presidency.

According to MoDeL, before his release, Bah completed a course in civic training and preparation for returning to society. On the evening of November 6, local reports indicated that he was at the Sonfonia gendarmerie camp in Conakry. At the same time, the source does not confirm whether restrictions on his movement or political activity remain in force after the pardon.

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The Aliou Bah case

Bah was detained on December 26, 2024, at the Pamelap border crossing on the Guinea-Sierra Leone border while traveling to the neighboring country. On January 7, 2025, a court of first instance in the Kaloum district of Conakry sentenced him to two years in prison for insulting and defaming the head of state using a computer system.

On May 28, 2025, the Conakry Court of Appeal upheld the verdict. In a letter dated September 25, the Economic Community of West African States Court asked Guinea's Supreme Court to immediately and unconditionally release Bah.

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