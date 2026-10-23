At the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, speeches by 77 heads of state or government are scheduled for November 11–12. This is almost one-third fewer than at COP28 in Dubai, where 116 leaders spoke three years ago, Climate Home News reports, citing a preliminary UN list.

The list may change. Among G20 countries, in addition to Australia and Turkey, it includes the United Kingdom, Brazil and China. G20 countries account for more than three-quarters of annual global emissions, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres this week called on them to lead climate action.

Who may attend

China, as during the previous three years, will likely be represented by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang rather than Chinese President Xi Jinping. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is due to speak at the summit, according to the publication, following Parliament's statement in September of its intention to join efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has also said that he will attend COP31. Depending on the outcome of Sunday's election, he will speak either as a re-elected president or as an outgoing president. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to speak at the summit, while Australia formally serves as the president of the negotiations.

Who is not on the list

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is not on the UN list of speakers, but he is likely to deliver an opening address, according to the publication. At the same time, the list does not include the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, India, Russia, Canada or Japan. French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly set to attend events marking the anniversary of the end of World War I and the European Political Community summit.

Former head of the UN climate secretariat Yvo de Boer called the low attendance and the absence of countries expected to demonstrate climate leadership and support developing states a negative signal during a difficult period. Around one-third of the countries whose leaders are listed are in Africa, while one-quarter are small island developing states.

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