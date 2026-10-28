One killed, five injured on Pakistan-Afghanistan border — Dawn

One person was killed near the Angur Adda border crossing in the Lower South Waziristan district of Pakistan as a result of shelling. Five more members of one family were injured after a mortar shell hit their home.

Shelling near Angur Adda

As Dawn reports, Pakistani officials said that Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani army border posts and residential areas near Angur Adda on Tuesday. According to them, the fire was launched from positions in Afghanistan using sniper rifles, small arms and heavy weapons.

The publication did not provide the name of the person killed or information about the condition of the injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response by Pakistani forces

Pakistani sources said that security forces returned fire at border posts of the Afghan Taliban movement, mortar positions and defensive fortifications. They claim that Pakistani forces used small arms and heavy weapons, including artillery.

The sources also claim that Afghan fighters abandoned their positions and that Pakistani forces control the border area. Angur Adda is one of the important crossings on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, through which trade and the movement of people between the two countries take place.

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