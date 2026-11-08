In Lahore, Pakistan, the AQI at the Wagah Border station reached 500, which is classified as a hazardous level. Smog persisted in several parts of the city. The Express Tribune reports, citing data from the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency updated at 18:00.

Pollution indicators in Lahore

At the Barki Road station, an AQI of 288 was recorded, corresponding to the “unhealthy” air category. Indicators at other monitoring points were also elevated: 175 at Egerton Road, 173 in Shahdara, 167 at Multan Road, 165 in Khana Nau, 160 at Safari Park, and 159 in DHA Phase 6. These values were classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 was 108.3 µg/m³ in Shahdara, 105.5 µg/m³ at Egerton Road, 99.9 µg/m³ at Multan Road, and 97 µg/m³ in Khana Nau. At the Wagah Border station, the concentration of PM10 particles reached 683.5 µg/m³.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the IQAir platform, Lahore’s US AQI was 275 in the morning and fell to 172 in the evening, remaining in the unhealthy air category. Individual stations on the platform showed an AQI of 322 in Allama Iqbal Town, 312 in Cantonment, and 298 near Paragon City on Burki Road. At 22:00, Lahore ranked fifth on IQAir’s list of the world’s most polluted major cities, with a US AQI of 204.

Dry weather and smog in Punjab

In the provincial AQI ranking, the highest reading was recorded in Vehari at 369. It was followed by Multan with 354 and Sahiwal with 329. Lahore did not make the top ten in this ranking, but data from individual stations indicated unhealthy air quality in part of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast dry weather in most parts of Punjab and smog in some places, including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged or intense outdoor physical activity when pollution levels are high. Elderly people, children, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases are advised to be especially cautious.

Read us on