New Zealand defence chief Tony Davis resigns — Channel NewsAsia

New Zealand Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davis has resigned over a relationship he described as inappropriate. As Channel NewsAsia reports, he was in this relationship while commanding a unit.

Davis's statement

In a statement, Davis said he was leaving his post for personal reasons and taking responsibility for mistakes in his own decisions made in the past. According to him, these decisions were contrary to the values of the New Zealand Defence Force. He also expressed regret that he did not disclose these circumstances when he had the opportunity to do so.

The military said Davis had requested privacy and was currently focused on his family. The case has been referred to an independent oversight body.

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Minister's reaction

New Zealand Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith said the circumstances of the resignation would be a major disappointment to many service members. He said the reasons for the decision concerned integrity issues that had not previously been disclosed and agreed with Davis that he could no longer remain in the post.

Before being appointed Chief of Defence Force in 2024, Davis headed the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

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