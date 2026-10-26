Three countries plan talks with Iran in Tehran — Jerusalem Post

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, which the Jerusalem Post calls the countries of the Mecca Pact, are due to meet with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday. They plan to discuss regional coordination at the meeting, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Composition of the delegations

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, will attend the meeting.

According to one of the sources, the head of Turkish intelligence will also join the talks. His name was not mentioned in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Comments from the sides

Both sources provided the information on condition of anonymity. Saudi Arabia's government media office and Pakistan's military media service did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters contacted the two institutions for comment but received no response. The Jerusalem Post marked the article as being updated.

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