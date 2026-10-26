Cuba will present a resolution to the UN General Assembly this week calling for an end to the US economic, trade and financial embargo. The document will be considered on Tuesday and Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Cuban radio station Radio Angulo.

34th vote

This will be the 34th time Havana has submitted such a resolution for consideration by the UN General Assembly since 1992. The document is titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

The resolution is non-binding, so the General Assembly cannot compel the United States to lift the embargo. The decision on the restrictions remains within Washington’s jurisdiction. The United States has maintained an embargo against Cuba for more than six decades; it was formally imposed in February 1962 under President John F. Kennedy.

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Cuba’s statements on pressure

Cuba’s ambassador to the UN, Ernesto Soberon, said that the US State Department, the US mission to the UN and US embassies in various countries are seeking to weaken traditional support for the Cuban resolution. According to him, the vote is taking place amid increased US pressure on Cuba, including restrictions in the energy sector and sanctions against third countries.

Soberon also linked prolonged power outages and difficulties accessing medicines, food and drinking water to the embargo. According to official data, 165 states supported the resolution last year, seven voted against it, and 12 abstained. The current vote will take place amid a severe economic crisis in Cuba, fuel shortages, electricity supply disruptions and problems accessing essential goods.

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