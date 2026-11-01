UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the intensification of drone attacks in Sudan, which, in his assessment, are having catastrophic consequences for civilians. He called on the parties to the conflict to protect civilians and critical infrastructure and to agree to a cessation of hostilities without delay.

Civilian casualties

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, a statement by UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that drone attacks across the country, as well as in the Abyei area on the border between Sudan and South Sudan, have killed hundreds of civilians. The dead include women and children.

The statement stresses that such attacks are violations of international humanitarian law. Guterres also expressed outrage over strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure, including medical facilities.

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Call for negotiations

The UN Secretary-General called a cessation of hostilities the first step towards ending the devastating conflict. He reiterated his call for the parties to engage in mediation efforts in good faith.

According to Dujarric, the UN is ready to support any steps aimed at achieving a sustainable political settlement that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people. The conflict in Sudan is in its fourth year: it has already resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the displacement of millions, and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the UN.

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