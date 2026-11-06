The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has warned of the increasing use of artificial intelligence, automated bots, botnets and agentic tools for credential-based attacks and coordinated cyberattacks. The agency advised paying particular attention to financial institutions and critical infrastructure facilities, Dawn reports.

In recommendations dated November 5, NCERT said such tools could enable attackers and organized cybercrime groups to increase the scale, speed and complexity of their operations. AI and automation can be used for reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, credential-based attacks and launching coordinated cyberattacks.

Risks for banks

Banks may become targets of attacks on core banking systems, digital banking platforms, payment systems and customer applications. Among the possible scenarios, NCERT cited disruptions to online services, automated credential-based attacks and manipulation of displayed account balances.

Potential signs of an attack for the financial sector may include frequent automated login attempts, repeated authentication failures, unusual requests through application programming interfaces (APIs), atypical transactions, discrepancies between core banking system records and displayed balances, as well as unauthorized access to payments.

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Infrastructure vulnerability

For critical infrastructure, risks are posed by third-party service providers, connected Internet of Things devices, industrial control system vulnerabilities and unsecured remote access. This may concern oil and gas facilities, water supply, power generation and electricity distribution grids, manufacturing, transport and other essential services.

NCERT pointed to recent cyberattacks on supermarket refrigerators and freezers in Europe as an example of the physical and commercial consequences of attacks on connected operational systems. At the same time, the team emphasized that the use of AI in these incidents has not been confirmed.

Financial institutions are advised to review the security of core banking systems, APIs, third-party service integrations, payment gateways and digital applications, use multi-factor authentication and monitor bot activity. Utility operators were recommended to restrict direct internet access and remote connections, segment operational technology and information technology networks, update systems and maintain backup procedures for critical processes.

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