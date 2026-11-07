Google has acquired from Crusoe an unfinished data center project in the southeastern U.S. state of Wyoming. The company plans to invest $17 billion in developing the data center campus, while the amount of the deal with Crusoe was not disclosed, TechCrunch reports.

The project has come under Google's control

Crusoe confirmed the sale of the facility, which it had previously developed jointly with infrastructure company Tallgrass, backed by Blackstone. Initially, the partners planned to gradually increase the site's capacity to 10 gigawatts.

According to TechCrunch, Crusoe tried to bring Google in as a customer for the project but was unable to do so. Google later decided to continue construction independently after expressing concerns, according to the publication, about the cost and schedule of work under Crusoe's management.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other Crusoe data centers

Despite the sale of the Wyoming site, Google is not ending its cooperation with Crusoe: the company is developing another data center for Google near the city of Amarillo in Texas.

Crusoe earns money by leasing data center space to customers with their own graphics processing units, renting out its own GPUs, and selling computing capacity for artificial intelligence model inference. The company is also building a campus in Abilene, Texas, for Oracle and OpenAI, and a separate 900-megawatt campus nearby for Microsoft. The launch of the first building at this facility is expected in mid-2027.

In September, Crusoe raised $3.9 billion in funding, although Bloomberg reported the sale of the Wyoming site back in June. The company was recently valued at $30.9 billion.

Read us on