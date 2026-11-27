At least eight people died on a boat carrying migrants near the Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro. About 72 kilometers south of the island, the coast guard rescued around 100 people, Der Spiegel reports, citing Spanish authorities.

Six survivors in critical condition

Six survivors who were in critical condition were taken to hospital by helicopter. The boat was towed to the port of La Estaca on El Hierro.

Meanwhile, 84 survivors from another boat came ashore in La Restinga. Thousands of people attempt to cross the Atlantic to the Canary Islands every year, often setting out in overcrowded boats. In autumn, the number of arrivals usually increases due to more favorable weather conditions at sea.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Record number of arrivals in the Canary Islands

Local authorities have recently faced an increasing burden. According to their data, around 2,100 people reached the Canary Islands in a single day on November 25, a record figure. Most of them arrived on El Hierro, which has a population of about 11,400.

The tragedy occurred on the eve of parliamentary elections in Spain, where migration policy is one of the central issues of the campaign. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez advocates a more open migration policy and emphasizes the economic benefits of immigration. Right-wing parties, which are leading in the polls, demand much stricter border controls.

The head of the Canary Islands government, Fernando Clavijo, said that he feels great pain and helplessness and called on the Spanish government and the European Commission to act. According to him, the humanitarian emergency begins not on El Hierro, but on the coasts of Senegal and Gambia.

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