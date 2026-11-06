Nepal is launching an Integrated Cyber Fraud Response Centre on November 6. It will operate around the clock and is intended to speed up the freezing of funds stolen through digital fraud. The center is located in the new building of the Nepal Police Cyber Bureau in Samakhushi. Police, the central bank Nepal Rastra Bank, commercial banks, payment companies, telecommunications operators and internet service providers will take part in its work, Kathmandu Post reports.

Freezing funds within an hour

The center will receive complaints through a hotline, information channels, the Nagarik App and Nepal Police App, an online portal and other platforms. Reports must be entered into the case management system, classified and prioritized within ten minutes.

Over the next 10–30 minutes, representatives of banks, payment system operators and payment services must identify the recipient's account or e-wallet, the time of the transaction and the route of the funds. Within 10 to 60 minutes, the center will send requests to freeze accounts and funds. If the money has already been transferred further, staff must trace the chain of transactions and initiate freezes on every subsequent account or wallet.

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Within the same 60-minute period, mobile numbers and SIM cards used in the fraudulent scheme are to be deactivated, while phishing domains and IP addresses are to be blocked through internet service providers. Nepal Interior Ministry spokesperson Ananda Kafle said preparations for the center's operation had been completed. According to him, previous delays in coordination between institutions could result in money already disappearing from the financial system.

114 employees in three shifts

According to the center's operating guidelines, 114 people will work there in three shifts. Nepal Police will provide 33 employees, while 20 commercial banks will provide 60 representatives. Nepal Telecom and Ncell will jointly send six employees, while payment services Khalti and eSewa will provide one representative each for every shift.

Other development banks, financial companies and payment service providers will not be on duty at the center permanently, but must appoint contact staff available 24 hours a day. The AFRS system, which is still under development, is intended to automate the sending of alerts to banks, record reports and create a centralized database.

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