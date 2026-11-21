In the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani city of Khasab, two tankers heading out of the strait were struck by unknown projectiles. The incidents occurred on Saturday morning less than an hour apart.

Two strikes in less than an hour

The first tanker was struck in its stern at approximately 5:00 UTC, 11 nautical miles north of Khasab. At approximately 5:50 UTC, the second tanker was hit in the engine room 17 nautical miles east of the city.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the incidents, according to the Jerusalem Post. According to the agency, military structures provided information that there were no casualties and on possible environmental consequences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The consequences of the strikes are being clarified

No casualties were reported in either incident. The possible environmental impact has not yet been established. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations urged vessels to exercise caution while transiting the area as the investigation continues.

Khasab is located on the Musandam Peninsula, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. As the publication writes, before the start of the US and Israeli war with Iran, nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies passed through this waterway. Shipping in the waters has been disrupted after Iran began taking steps to close the strait amid the war that began on February 28.

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