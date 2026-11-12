German DAX surpasses 27,000 points for the first time — Der Spiegel

In Germany, the German stock index DAX exceeded the 27,000-point mark for the first time in its history. On Thursday morning, the index at its peak rose by 1.3% and reached a record level of 27,001.67 points. This was the first time DAX had surpassed the 27,000-point level in its entire history.

Growth factors

As Der Spiegel reports, the index’s rise was supported by positively received corporate financial reports and the recent decline in oil prices. The publication described sentiment on the German stock market as positive. DAX reached its record value during Thursday morning trading.

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Siemens share performance

Among the biggest morning gainers within the DAX were Siemens shares. Their quotations rose by almost 5%. Der Spiegel calls DAX Germany’s leading stock index. The cited Siemens data refer to the start of trading, when the company’s shares were among the index’s biggest gainers.

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