New tumor cases confirmed cancer risk of AAV therapies — STAT News

A series of tumor cases reported this year by STAT News provided convincing evidence that adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), used to deliver gene therapies, can in certain cases cause cancer.

A risk considered theoretical

For two decades, researchers have discussed whether AAVs — small viruses used to deliver new genes — can contribute to tumor development. Such viruses have already been used to treat thousands of patients. Before these cases emerged, the cancer risk of AAV therapies was considered theoretical. According to the publication, the new cases ended the debate over the possibility of such a risk.

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Impact on patient decisions

The confirmed risk is forcing researchers and patients’ families to weigh it against the potential of gene therapies to save lives. These cases may also help determine how to improve the development of such treatments.

University of Rochester neurologist Sam McKenzie said that for some patients with spinal muscular atrophy, this will change the balance of considerations.

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