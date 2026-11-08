In Thailand, three groups are preparing to hold a rally near Government House in Bangkok on Monday. Participants plan to submit demands to the authorities regarding lower fuel prices, a stronger fight against drug trafficking and the resolution of local issues.

Convoy from the south of the country

The largest convoy is led by village headman Mano Khrueakaew from Krabi Noi tambon in Krabi province. The People's Revolutionary Alliance for Land Protection group is moving from Nakhon Si Thammarat province toward Bangkok and arrived in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday.

As Bangkok Post reports, the convoy held a mobile rally along the way and stopped near Wat Nam Tok Khao Pho Thong temple in Bang Saphan Noi district. Its main demands are to reduce fuel prices by 10 baht per litre and step up efforts against illegal drug trafficking. The organisers expect to gather 1,000 vehicles; more than 1.6 million baht in donations have already been received in support of the rally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other participants and police restrictions

The protest is also expected to be joined by a network opposing the construction of a reservoir, led by Wanna Boonchan, and the Rak Chan group led by Patcharadanai Chaitiang. The network opposing the project planned to leave on Sunday evening from the Wang Tanot grounds of the Chanthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation and reach Government House on Monday. Rak Chan representatives plan to arrive in Bangkok on Monday morning and return home the same day.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau has banned public gatherings within a 50-metre radius of Government House from Thursday until November 20. Police are also preparing traffic restrictions, including road closures in the area of Chamai Maruchet Bridge, which were due to begin at midnight on Saturday.

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