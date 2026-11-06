The UN has appointed Shay Mizrahi, deputy director general and head of the Local Government Audit Division at Israel’s State Comptroller’s Office, as a member of the UN Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC). His term will last three years. Mizrahi became the first representative of Israel appointed to this committee, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Committee’s work

The IAAC is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly. The committee oversees the organization’s audit mechanisms, risk management and financial control. It also advises the General Assembly on transparency, accountability and the management of UN resources.

Shay Mizrahi’s experience

Mizrahi put forward his candidacy within the UN Western Group with the support of Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon and delegations from friendly countries. According to the publication, previously only US candidates from this group had been appointed to the committee.

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Mizrahi held senior positions at Israel’s State Comptroller’s Office for more than two decades. He represented Israel in an OECD peer review group, participated in international forums of supreme audit institutions and led cooperation initiatives with European audit bodies.

Danny Danon called the appointment an important achievement for Israel and its diplomatic efforts. According to him, it demonstrates international recognition of the professional experience of Israeli specialists.

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