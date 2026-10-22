In Kenya, opposition leaders Martha Karua, Ndindi Nyoro and Fred Matiang'i criticized President William Ruto’s promises to reduce the PAYE tax for low-income earners and increase the borrowing limit in the Hustler Fund. They said these steps are campaign promises ahead of the 2027 general election, Nation Kenya reports.

The politicians spoke on October 21 in the town of Njoro, Nakuru County. According to them, the president announced the tax initiatives and plans concerning the Hustler Fund during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Criticism of economic policy

People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro accused Ruto of failing to fulfill promises made during the 2022 election campaign. He said the new proposals would not solve the problems of ordinary citizens, who, according to him, are suffering from the high cost of living.

Nyoro also questioned the president’s statements about the stabilization of the economy. The opposition politician claims that Kenya’s economic growth rate is lower than that of a number of countries in the region, and that growth has not yet brought tangible relief to households and businesses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opposition’s election plans

Nyoro and People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua said opposition forces intend to unite behind one candidate in the 2027 presidential election. Karua called on political parties seeking to join the opposition movement to act together and avoid internal conflicts.

Karua said an opposition government would focus on creating jobs and making basic goods, including food, affordable. She also urged voters not to support politicians who fail to fulfill campaign promises after being elected.

In turn, Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i said the government had not resolved the university lecturers’ strike. He called on the authorities to hold negotiations and fulfill their obligations to university employees in order to resume studies.

Read us on