Armed groups late Tuesday evening attacked internal security posts in the western part of Syria’s southern Suwayda province using drones loaded with explosives. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Attack in the western part of the province

Syrian television channel Alikhbaria TV, citing a security source, reported that the positions were attacked by groups that, according to the source, were acting outside the law. No casualties or damage were reported immediately after the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As of the time of publication, Syria’s Interior Ministry had not commented on the incident.

Previous incidents in the Mazraa area

According to Alikhbaria TV, on October 2 armed groups opened fire on security posts and residential buildings in the Mazraa area in western Suwayda. The incident occurred after an attack on August 31, during which, according to Syrian authorities, four security personnel were injured while confronting armed groups in the same area.

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