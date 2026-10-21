In Kaarimba, in the north of the Australian state of Victoria, two men were hospitalised in critical condition after a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Mazda. The crash occurred on the morning of 21 October on Barmah—Shepparton Road, about 35 kilometres northwest of Shepparton.

The injured were taken to Melbourne

As ABC News reports, emergency services arrived at the scene shortly before 7:30 after receiving a report of the collision. Country Fire Authority rescuers found a person trapped in one of the vehicles and freed them.

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The Mazda driver, a 39-year-old resident of Euroa, sustained critical injuries. His 39-year-old passenger from Shepparton was also in critical condition. Both men were flown by helicopter to hospitals in Melbourne.

Police investigate the circumstances of the crash

The Ford Ranger driver, a 31-year-old resident of Nathalia, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital under police guard. Detectives from the MCIU crash investigation unit are establishing the circumstances of the collision. Police are urging witnesses with footage from vehicle dashcams or surveillance cameras to contact Crime Stoppers.

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