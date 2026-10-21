In China, a 21-year-old man from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region died during evacuation to a lower altitude after suffering severe altitude sickness. He was taking an unauthorized hike through undeveloped terrain near the Yading tourist area in Daocheng County, Sichuan Province, ECNS reports.

Rescuers walked for about 18 hours

Local authorities received a request for help at around 11:30 a.m. on October 11. After assessing the situation, rescuers set out on foot and found the man shortly after noon the following day near Niansi-Niuchang, a high-altitude pasture along the Yading route.

According to media reports, rescuers walked for about 18 hours to reach the man. He died while being evacuated to a lower altitude.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Help from tourists

A tourist from Shanghai, who identified himself by the pseudonym Li Fei, said he encountered the man near Niansi-Niuchang at around noon on October 12. The location is situated at an altitude of more than 4,500 meters and about 20–30 kilometers from the main tourist area.

According to Li Fei, the traveler was in critical condition, showed signs of severe altitude sickness and could barely communicate. Local guides with horses told him that the man had been in the area for three days and nights. Li Fei and other tourists gave him portable oxygen and glucose and also charged his phone. After learning that a rescue team was already heading to the man, they continued their route.

The Yading tourist area administration has repeatedly warned visitors since September that unauthorized entry into the protected area is prohibited. Only designated routes are open to tourists, while mountain forests, valleys and unofficial trails are closed to independent hiking and exploration. Rescuers noted that many such routes at altitudes above 4,500 meters have no mobile coverage or vehicle access.

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