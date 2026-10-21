In Ramat Gan, Israel, the kosher bistro G27 has resumed operations six months after an Iranian missile strike that severely damaged the establishment and forced it to close temporarily. According to the Jerusalem Post, at the end of March 2026, a cluster-type missile landed several meters from the restaurant, causing extensive destruction and damage amounting to millions of shekels.

The owners used the renovation period to change the establishment's concept. The revamped bistro is headed by chef Naor Partush. The menu focuses on fish, premium cheeses, and seasonal products, while the restaurant's interior has been redesigned.

Three operating formats during the day

From 7:30 a.m., G27 operates as a café and bakery. The morning menu still includes shakshuka, muesli, avocado bruschetta, and dairy burek. The establishment also offers a croissant with truffle scrambled eggs, croque madame, Mediterranean frittata, pancakes, French toast, and profiteroles.

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From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the establishment offers a lunch menu with eight dishes combining Italian and local cuisine. They include pasta with cherry tomatoes, fisherman's pasta, mushroom dishes, and pizza. Five types of sushi rolls are also available separately.

Restaurant's evening menu

In the evening, G27 switches to a full-service restaurant format with a broader selection of raw fish, appetizers, pasta, and main courses. The menu includes, among other items, ceviche, red tuna sashimi, polenta, mac and cheese, stuffed tomatoes, and fresh fish.

The establishment's team said that after the strike, the restaurant had to be completely renovated — from chairs and tableware to the kitchen. According to the team, the new format is already being supported by both regular and new visitors.

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