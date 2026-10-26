The Palestinian Authority said that Israeli forces forcibly displaced more than 2,670 Palestinians from their homes during a military operation in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. According to the office of the Palestinian prime minister, most of them are women, children and elderly people.

Operation after the attack

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the operation began after an attack near Hebron on Friday that killed two Israeli soldiers. Israeli forces then entered the Ein Deir Baha area, where the attackers had lived, and ordered residents to gather their belongings and leave their homes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously promised a large-scale operation in the occupied territory. On Sunday, a convoy of Israeli military and police vehicles accompanied by soldiers was seen in Hebron. It was moving along a street closed to civilian traffic by parked cars and motorcycles.

Statement by a local resident

Local shopkeeper Hijazi al-Tamimi, who also holds a leadership role in the evacuated area, said that Israeli soldiers beat him when he tried to get to his home. According to him, he was beaten on his legs, chest, shoulders and head. Al-Tamimi gave the comment from a hospital bed, with his leg bandaged.

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