Pakistan’s National Assembly in Islamabad adjourned its session due to a lack of quorum. Before that, the lower house of parliament managed to pass one bill from an agenda consisting of 16 items, Dawn reports.

A member of the National Assembly from the PTI party pointed out the shortage of lawmakers in the chamber. A count confirmed that the number of those present did not reach the required minimum of 88 lawmakers. Chair Abdul Qadir Patel provided additional time to ensure a quorum, but the required number of parliamentarians could not be assembled. The session was postponed until the following morning.

Building demolitions and railways

During question hour, lawmakers discussed the demolition of houses and other structures in Islamabad, including in Sector E-12. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the Capital Development Authority had demolished only illegally constructed facilities.

According to him, a shortage of cemeteries is one of the main problems for the city administration and Islamabad residents. He also said that in many private housing projects, plots allocated for cemeteries, schools, parks and mosques had been converted into commercial properties.

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Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways had recovered more than 200,000 kanals of land occupied through illegal encroachments. Regarding the ML-1 railway mainline project, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to inaugurate its first phase — 480 kilometers of track between Rohri and Karachi worth $2.5 billion.

Law on the state insurance company

After question hour, the National Assembly passed a bill amending the Life Insurance Nationalization Act. The document provides for the establishment of State Life Insurance Company Limited in accordance with the Companies Act 2017.

After the company is registered, the government is to issue an order transferring to it the assets, liabilities, contracts, insurance policies and proceedings of the existing corporation, which will be dissolved on a specified date. Employees and officers who have worked continuously at the corporation for at least one year will be transferred to the new company on the same terms. The bill also provides for preserving their pension rights, post-retirement medical benefits, fund contributions and payments.

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