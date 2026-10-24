Argentina’s Federal Police detained Catholic priest Francisco “Paco” Olveira and activists Cristian Valderrama and Lucas García on October 23 during a pensioners’ protest at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. This was reported by The Rio Times. Olveira was released from custody later that evening.

Conflicting versions of the detention

Protest participants said the three people were detained because they were carrying an Argentine flag. According to Olveira, he crossed the police cordon to support the two activists and not leave them alone.

At the same time, the official version circulated by Noticias Argentinas and reported by Minuto Uno differs. According to unnamed official sources, the three people allegedly tried to break through toward the Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace. They were detained after a clash with the presidential guard and security forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to this version, an official responsible for the building’s operation was injured and taken to the Churruca-Visca medical complex as a precaution. Some Argentine media outlets also reported that Olveira was accused of resisting authorities.

Protests over income levels

Pensioners regularly hold rallies in central Buenos Aires over the level of their income. Argentina’s minimum pension in October stood at 435,748.51 Argentine pesos. The National Social Security Administration, ANSES, also pays a supplement of up to 70,000 pesos, so the total amount for recipients of the lowest pensions may reach 505,748 pesos.

According to Tiempo Argentino, Valderrama and García were released during the night of October 24 after being held at a police unit on Suipacha Street. The Rio Times notes that only one media outlet published this report. Following the incident, security forces increased patrols and checks near the perimeter and main entrances to the Casa Rosada.

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