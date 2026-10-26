In Pakistan’s Punjab province, authorities have extended by another 30 days the detention of three sisters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan — Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan. The women are being held at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance of 1960, The Hindu reports.

Punjab authorities’ decision

An assistant advocate general of Punjab told the Lahore High Court that the detention period had been extended on the recommendation of the Lahore deputy commissioner. The court then concluded proceedings on the petition seeking the release of the three women.

The petition was filed by Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez, who challenged the sisters’ detention. Last week, his lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar told the court that the women had remained in prison after the previous 30-day detention period ended on October 20. Judge Abher Gul Khan then ordered the Punjab home secretary and the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat prison to appear at the next hearing and provide answers.

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Detentions amid PTI protests

Aleema Khan was detained on September 20, while Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were detained the following day. This occurred amid attempts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to organize nationwide protests demanding the release of its founder, Imran Khan.

The 74-year-old former prime minister has been in prison since August 2023 and is implicated in several cases. He and his party describe these cases as politically motivated. PTI representatives criticized the extension of the sisters’ detention, saying they are not wanted in any criminal case. Former federal minister and PTI leader Moonis Elahi called the detention illegal and said preventive detention cannot replace ordinary criminal law.

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