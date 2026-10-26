Two brothers die from gunshot wounds in Tel Aviv — Jerusalem Post

In Tel Aviv, Israel, two brothers were found dead with gunshot wounds on Moshe Dayan Street on Monday morning. According to the Jerusalem Post, a preliminary investigation indicates that one of the men may have shot the other and then taken his own life.

Brothers found near a bank

The men were brothers: one was about 50 years old and the other about 70. They were discovered near a senior citizens’ center and the entrance to a bank branch. A pistol was found near the scene.

At 9:32 a.m., the Magen David Adom regional emergency dispatch center received a report of two injured people. Medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene found the men unconscious on the street, without a pulse or breathing, and pronounced them dead at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police are establishing the circumstances

A local resident told Walla that after hearing the gunshots, she initially suspected a possible terrorist attack. According to her, ambulances arrived in the area shortly afterward.

Officers from the South Tel Aviv police station and investigators arrived at the scene. Police opened an investigation to establish the circumstances of the shooting; at the time of publication, according to sources, it was ongoing.

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