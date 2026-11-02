Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan marked the 79th anniversary of the region’s declaration of independence on November 1. Celebrations were held in all 10 districts and included military parades, cultural events, polo competitions, and tributes to participants in the struggle against Dogra rule. This was reported by Dawn.

Government buildings were decorated with Pakistani flags. Residents of the region wearing traditional clothing took part in the festive events.

Ceremony in Gilgit

A flag-raising ceremony was held in the morning at the historic Chinar Bagh in Gilgit. It was attended by Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Amjad Hussain, Gilgit-Baltistan Force Commander Major General Tajdid Mumtaz, ministers, elected representatives, and civilian and military officials.

The governor, chief minister, and commander laid wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial and recited the Fatiha. Units of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police and Scouts presented a salute.

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A parade involving units of the Pakistan Army, the Northern Light Infantry Centre, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, women’s police, and Gilgit-Baltistan Police was held at the Pakistan Army helipad in Gilgit. The program also included paragliding flights, local sports competitions, and youth dances to national songs.

Statements by the leadership

Chief Minister Amjad Hussain called November 1 an important date in the history of Gilgit-Baltistan. He stated that the memory of the sacrifices made by ancestors should serve as the foundation for development, prosperity, peace, justice, and service to society.

Dawn notes that on November 1, 1947, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts liberated the region from Dogra rule, raised the flag of freedom, and declared an independent state that later joined Pakistan. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the region’s residents and paid tribute to those who took part in those events.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations also presented a special song dedicated to the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan. It was created by local artists: Zeeshan Mehdi wrote the lyrics, while Jay Jay Ali Shina from Skardu performed it.

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