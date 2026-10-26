In Israel, police plan to deploy about 22,000 law enforcement officers to provide security during elections to the 26th Knesset. Security forces are most concerned about the period after exit poll results are released at 22:00, when supporters of political forces may take to the streets. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

According to a senior police official, election day itself is expected to pass relatively calmly. At the same time, heightened duty will continue overnight after polling stations close, the following day, and over the weekend, as the results could trigger confrontations between supporters of different parties and political blocs.

Increased police presence

The operation is expected to involve about 5,000 more law enforcement officers than in the previous elections, when around 17,000 police officers were deployed. Police will also secure five major party events: four in Tel Aviv and a Likud party event at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were briefed on intelligence assessments, threats of hostile terrorist activity, risks of public order disturbances, and police readiness. According to the publication, preparations for the elections lasted about three months and were coordinated with the Shin Bet internal security service and the Israel Defense Forces.

Scenario involving a challenge to the results

Security forces also considered a scenario called “Operation Capitol”: one of the political camps alleges that the results were rigged, refuses to recognize them, and attempts to disrupt public order. The plan includes, among other things, the risk of attempts to obstruct the vote count or storm the Knesset building by tens of thousands of people.

This scenario was developed in light of the events of January 6, 2021, in the United States, when supporters of Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building in Washington after his defeat in the presidential election. Former police and Shin Bet employees stress the need to prepare operational plans, reserve forces, and conduct exercises for such a development.

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