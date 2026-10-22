Parti Québécois forms minority government in Quebec — RMF24

The separatist Parti Québécois (PQ) has formed a minority government in the Canadian province of Quebec. The party won 59 of 127 seats in the provincial parliament, and the government is headed by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. PQ’s main political goal is for Quebec to gain independence, RMF24 reports.

Minister for independence

The new government has created the position of minister responsible for achieving Quebec’s independence. It was taken by Deputy Premier Catherine Gentilcore, who will also be responsible for immigration and integration issues.

During the election campaign, Plamondon stated his intention to hold broad public consultations on the province’s future. At the same time, he said that he does not plan to hold an independence referendum before the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term in the United States.

According to recent polls, about 30% of Quebec residents support separation from Canada, while about 70% favor keeping the province within the country. Supporters of independence were defeated in the 1980 and 1995 referendums, although the gap between the sides was minimal in 1995.

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Dispute over the oath

When taking the oath, PQ lawmakers for the first time did not say words pledging allegiance to the British monarch. This became possible after a law adopted by Quebec’s parliament in 2022 abolished the obligation to take such an oath.

Meanwhile, hearings have begun in a court of first instance in a lawsuit filed by University of Ottawa lawyer Lawrence David. He is asking for the law to be suspended, arguing that the province cannot independently amend Canada’s constitution.

Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard criticized Plamondon’s government for focusing on preparations for a possible referendum. He believes the provincial authorities should primarily address current social and economic problems.

Indigenous rights issue

Respect for First Nations rights is also cited among the challenges facing the new government. Plamondon said he would hold consultations with Indigenous peoples, but that their support would not be a condition for adopting an interim constitution of an independent Quebec. Former PQ lawmaker Pascal Paradis was appointed to handle contacts with First Nations representatives, while Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay will oversee relations with Indigenous peoples and Inuit.

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