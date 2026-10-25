In Israel, in the West Bank near Hebron, Israeli soldiers seriously wounded a Palestinian suspected of attempting to ram soldiers with a vehicle, but did not detain him. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing Army Radio.

Incident near Kafr Dura

According to Army Radio, the incident occurred on Friday near Kafr Dura, shortly after a deadly attack in the Hebron area. During that attack, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Reutman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilim were killed, while three other people sustained light injuries.

The IDF told the radio station that soldiers noticed a car moving suspiciously and accelerating in their direction, after which they opened fire. At the same time, Army Radio reported that the wounded man was not detained for questioning about the incident. The IDF said it was examining the circumstances of the case but did not answer additional questions about why the Palestinian was not detained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operation after the attack

After Friday's attack, Israeli security forces, according to the outlet, forcibly evacuated about 2,000 Palestinians from the Hebron area and demolished an unspecified number of structures. The IDF announced the start of a counterterrorism operation in the area: security forces are searching for infrastructure and weapons, questioning dozens of suspects, setting up checkpoints, and conducting operations in neighboring villages.

The military also said that the evacuees have family ties to the Gaza clan, which the IDF links to Hamas. The Jerusalem Post notes that the Israeli army did not provide specific information about the possible involvement of the evacuees in terrorist activity or other offenses.

Read us on