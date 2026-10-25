Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran and its allies may attempt to carry out attacks to disrupt the Israeli elections scheduled for Tuesday. He said this in a video address released by his office.

Statement on intelligence

According to Netanyahu, Israel has intelligence indications that Iran and its proxy forces may resort to attacks to disrupt the vote. He warned Tehran against hostile actions and said that the Israeli military is prepared for both defensive and offensive operations.

“Do not test us. You will suffer disproportionate strikes,” the prime minister said. Asharq Al-Awsat reports on Netanyahu’s address.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security at the center of the campaign

In the final days of the election campaign, Netanyahu is emphasizing national security issues. Earlier that day, he published an artificial intelligence-generated image of a mushroom cloud over Tel Aviv together with text attributed to a right-wing political commentator. The text described Iran as an existential threat and other election campaign issues as secondary.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu also said that he had issued a directive to Israeli security forces to overthrow Iran’s clerical authorities. The day before, he released a video in which he speaks by phone with US President Donald Trump near a fighter jet and says that together they will “finish the job.”

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