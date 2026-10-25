US military officials have prepared options for possible further strikes on Iran that could be used after the US midterm elections. White House authorization is required to carry them out, The Hill reports, citing sources familiar with the planning.

According to the outlet, US Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, has several strike options that are being presented to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. One The Hill source said that President Donald Trump would keep all options open until a final decision is made.

The Pentagon's position

The US Department of Defense said that the department's task is to develop and present military options to the president. At the same time, a Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on hypothetical situations or future operations. US Central Command did not respond to the outlet's request.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As The Hill writes, amid stalled diplomatic negotiations, the US administration seeks to secure significant concessions from Iran. Trump had previously allowed for the possibility of a US strike on Tehran after the November midterm elections.

Tehran's threats

Eurasia Group expert Gregory Brew told the outlet that Iranian leaders had publicly and privately signaled their intention to respond to a possible US or Israeli attack on a larger and more aggressive scale than earlier this year. According to him, Tehran is threatening to strike US bases and ships, pipelines, oil refineries and US allies in the Persian Gulf countries.

According to The Hill, the United States has more than 50,000 military personnel and about 20 warships in the Middle East. The outlet also notes that amid the risk of a new escalation, oil prices have risen: Brent exceeded $117 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $102.

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