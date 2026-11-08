Businessman says millions were siphoned through his company — TimesLIVE

In Johannesburg, South Africa, businessman Elliot Ndlovu said that a company he co-owns with his estranged wife was used to siphon millions from the city municipality. He also claims that the company was stolen from him. The caption to the photograph identifies him as a Johannesburg resident.

The businessman’s claims

According to TimesLIVE, Ndlovu is shown displaying documents in a photograph published by the outlet. The photo caption states that he accuses his estranged wife of allegedly depriving him of their joint business.

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Case description

In the subheading to its article, TimesLIVE mentions a suspect whom it describes as a possible Zimbabwean citizen. The outlet links the case to allegations of fraud, corruption and the use of a false identity, as well as millions in funds. These claims are allegations and suspicions, not established facts.

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