In the Eastleigh area of Nairobi, Kenya, eight bodies were found after a building collapse that occurred on October 23. Four people were rescued alive, while three others were considered missing.

The operation was completed after 15 days

Authorities completed the 15-day search operation after deciding to wind down work at the site. Rescue teams led by an emergency response unit worked at the scene. A photograph from the site published by the outlet shows these teams working near the destroyed building. Nation Kenya reports on the progress of the search and the number of dead.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions for the investigation

Police are under pressure over demands to explain the whereabouts of people linked to the collapse. Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has still not publicly provided a comprehensive account of the progress of the investigation into the tragedy. In particular, it remains unclear whether all the identified property owners, developers and contractors have been located and questioned.

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