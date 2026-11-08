Prisons in the Australian state of New South Wales recorded 32,168 complaints from inmates in the year to June 30, 2026 — 60% more than a year earlier. This is stated in the annual report of the independent community representatives, Official Visitors, who inspect conditions in correctional facilities, ABC News reports.

The state has 93 Official Visitors appointed to inspect conditions in adult and youth facilities. They receive inmates’ requests and complaints in person and also submit reports to the New South Wales government.

Reasons for complaints

In 2025–2026, inmates most often complained about medical issues. The number of complaints concerning unfair treatment, tablet computers and routines at the facilities also rose significantly.

One of the largest sources of complaints identified in the report was restrictions on inmates’ time outside their cells and lockdowns. The document’s authors noted that staff shortages and related restrictions were compounded by a limited number of functioning tablets and the cost of phone calls.

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Corrective Services NSW said that the increase in complaints does not necessarily indicate deteriorating conditions of detention. According to a service representative, the figure may also have been affected by a larger inmate population, more frequent visits by Official Visitors and trust in the independent complaints mechanism.

Growth in the number of people in custody

University of Technology Sydney law professor Thalia Anthony said she was struck by the scale of the increase in complaints, as it significantly exceeded the growth in the number of people in prisons. According to the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the number of people in pretrial detention rose by 32% in the three years to 2026.

Public Service Association NSW General Secretary Stuart Little estimated that about 7,000 of the approximately 14,200 inmates in the state are being held in custody before trial. In September, the government announced the reopening of the mothballed Dawn de Loas Correctional Centre in Silverwater and the acceleration of additional capacity at Parklea Correctional Centre.

The report states that the overwhelming majority of complaints were resolved directly at the facilities, with only a small portion of requests referred to the Commissioner of Corrective Services NSW.

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