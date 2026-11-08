Explosions heard in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm — Anadolu Agency

Several explosions were heard on the evening of November 8 in southern Iran, in the port city of Bandar Abbas and on the nearby island of Qeshm. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. According to Fars, the sounds were heard in certain areas of the city and the island.

Version involving warning shots

Local sources cited by Fars suggested that the sounds may have been linked to warning shots in the Strait of Hormuz. Under this version, the shots may have been fired at vessels suspected of violating navigation rules in the strait.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iranian authorities had not issued a statement on the causes of the explosions at that time. Thus, the version involving warning shots had no official confirmation.

Location of Qeshm

Qeshm is located near Bandar Abbas, at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is an important sea route for oil exports from Persian Gulf countries.

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