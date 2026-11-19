US retail chain Target recognized $301 million in tariff refunds in the third quarter, accounting for approximately 18% of its operating profit. The company’s total operating profit for the three months ended October 31 was $1.67 billion, up 76% from a year earlier. Fortune reports, citing the company’s quarterly report.

Tariff refunds and financial results

During the first nine months of the year, Target recognized $1.3 billion in tariff refunds. This came after a February ruling by the US Supreme Court, according to which the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not grant the president the authority to impose such tariffs.

Without the $301 million refund, Target’s operating profit in the third quarter would have been about $1.37 billion. By comparison, a year earlier the company reported $948 million in operating profit.

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Target’s merchandise sales for the quarter reached $26.45 billion, increasing by 6.9% year on year. This exceeded analysts’ expectations of $25.96 billion. Comparable sales rose by 5.6%, while store traffic increased by 5%.

Investments in stores and assortment

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said that tariff refunds provided substantial support to the financial result. At the same time, in his assessment, profit growth even without this factor indicates positive momentum among consumers.

The company allocated $5 billion this year to upgrade its physical stores. Target also added nearly 3,000 new beauty products from 60 brands and 3,000 grocery items. The fastest growth in the third quarter was recorded in beauty, at more than 9%, and food and beverages, at nearly 7% year on year.

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